Jharkhand students protest 15th day demanding 14th civil services cancelation

The state has set up a feedback email (JPSSC.feedback@gmail.com) so students can share suggestions or complaints directly.

Protesters also want a CBI investigation into possible exam malpractices and have called for all JSSC CGL, JSSC JE, and PGT examinations held after 2019 to be scrapped.

Meanwhile, student leader Devendra Nath Mahto is on a hunger strike, saying he'll keep fighting until things change.

The high court has also questioned why the Teacher Eligibility Test hasn't been held for nearly nine years.