Jharkhand students protest 15th day demanding 14th civil services cancelation
Student protests over alleged irregularities in Jharkhand's state job exams have reached their 15th day.
Led by the JPSC-JSSC Aspirant Nyay Manch, students want the 14th Civil Services Preliminary Examination, conducted on July 2, canceled and are pushing for more transparency in how results are handled.
An eight-member student group recently sat down with government officials to press their demands.
Jharkhand protesters demand CBI probe
The state has set up a feedback email (JPSSC.feedback@gmail.com) so students can share suggestions or complaints directly.
Protesters also want a CBI investigation into possible exam malpractices and have called for all JSSC CGL, JSSC JE, and PGT examinations held after 2019 to be scrapped.
Meanwhile, student leader Devendra Nath Mahto is on a hunger strike, saying he'll keep fighting until things change.
The high court has also questioned why the Teacher Eligibility Test hasn't been held for nearly nine years.