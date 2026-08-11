Jharkhand students protest 18 days over JPSC-JSSC recruitment irregularities

The protests have thrown the state assembly into disarray, with BJP leaders accusing the government of a "cash-for-jobs" scam and calling for a statewide shutdown.

Chief Minister Hemant Soren says he's listening, his "Chhatron Ki Baat, Chhatron Ke Saath" campaign got over 8,500 student suggestions, but protesters aren't backing down until there's real accountability.

For now, both sides seem stuck.