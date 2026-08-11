Jharkhand students protest 18 days over JPSC-JSSC recruitment irregularities
It's been 18 days since students in Jharkhand started protesting alleged irregularities in JPSC-JSSC recruitment examinations.
They're calling for more transparency, big reforms, and an independent investigation.
The movement has grown huge: think silent marches, hunger strikes (with two protesters hospitalized), and protests and a bandh that disrupted normal life in parts of Ranchi and other cities.
BJP alleges cash-for-jobs in Jharkhand
The protests have thrown the state assembly into disarray, with BJP leaders accusing the government of a "cash-for-jobs" scam and calling for a statewide shutdown.
Chief Minister Hemant Soren says he's listening, his "Chhatron Ki Baat, Chhatron Ke Saath" campaign got over 8,500 student suggestions, but protesters aren't backing down until there's real accountability.
For now, both sides seem stuck.