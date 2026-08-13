Jharkhand students protest 20 days, demand transparency in recruitment exams
India
Students in Jharkhand have been protesting for 20 days, calling out problems in recruitment exams and demanding more transparency.
They want some tests canceled and are pushing for a CBI probe or a panel of retired judges from outside Jharkhand.
Things got tense on Monday when police used batons, water cannons, and tear gas to break up a march toward the assembly.
Devendra Nath Mahto hospitalized after protest
Despite six rounds of talks with the government, nothing has been resolved yet.
Protesters say officials are keeping quiet about Devendra Nath Mahto's health: he's been on a hunger strike for 12 days and was hospitalized after Monday's protest.
Mahto insists he stands with students in their "just struggle for their future" and has asked to rejoin them at Jaipal Singh Munda Stadium.