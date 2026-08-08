Jharkhand talks with student groups collapse amid exam leak protests
India
Talks between the Jharkhand government and student groups hit a dead end on Saturday after ongoing protests over alleged paper leaks in state recruitment exams.
Despite meeting with several student organizations, officials couldn't find common ground, and protesters say they'll keep going until real action is taken.
Protesters demand 90-day CID probe
Protesters want a full investigation: NSUI is calling for a 90-day CID probe into exam scams and the creation of a new testing agency.
Tribal groups also want tribal and regional languages included in exams.
Devendra Nath Mahto, who's been on hunger strike for seven days, says he's frustrated with the slow response.
The protests have now lasted 15 days, with 19 arrests so far and no sign of backing down.