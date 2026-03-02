Jharkhand tragedy prompts stricter safety checks for air ambulances
India
After the tragic air ambulance crash in Jharkhand, India's aviation regulator DGCA is stepping up safety checks for non-scheduled flight operators.
This isn't the first time air ambulance safety has come under fire—similar concerns popped up back in 2016 too.
DGCA grounds 4 VSR Ventures planes
DGCA just grounded four planes from VSR Ventures after finding serious lapses in their standard procedures, including flawed flight planning.
With repeated helicopter safety issues—especially on Uttarakhand's Char Dham Yatra route—the DGCA is now focusing on better pilot training and tougher rules to keep future flights safer.