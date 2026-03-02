Jharkhand: Wild elephant kills man, injures another person
India
A wild elephant killed Subodh Khalkho in Chitrakota village, Ranchi, on Monday morning and left another person injured.
This brings Jharkhand's human-elephant conflict death toll to 28 just this year—a worrying trend for locals.
Authorities under pressure to improve safety measures
Forest officials gave immediate relief money to Khalkho's family and the injured person, with more compensation promised soon.
Efforts to guide the elephant back into the forest started that afternoon.
With similar incidents happening recently—including several deaths in Hazaribagh last month—authorities are now under pressure to step up safety measures for communities living near forests.