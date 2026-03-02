Jharkhand: Witch doctor rapes girl (17) during black magic ritual
India
A 57-year-old witch doctor (ojha) was arrested in West Singhbhum, Jharkhand, after allegedly raping a 17-year-old girl at her home on March 1, 2026.
The girl's mother had called him to perform black magic rituals for her sick brother, but while the family was away, he assaulted the girl.
Accused has previous conviction for similar crime
The victim told her mother what happened as soon as they returned.
Police were called and quickly arrested the accused on March 2 under BNS and POCSO Act sections.
Authorities shared that he had already served jail time for a similar crime back in 2014.
