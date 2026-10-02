Jharkhand yoga instructors killed in Da Lat road crash
India
Two young yoga instructors from Jharkhand, Raja Kumar, 24, and Vinay Kumar Rai, 25, lost their lives in a road accident on September 25 while working in Da Lat, Vietnam.
Their two-wheeler collided with a car, cutting short their journey abroad at Adi Yoga Academy.
Jharkhand announces 5L per family
Getting their bodies back to India was tough at first due to money issues, but friends and members of the Indian community living in Vietnam contributed money to cover the repatriation expenses.
The bodies are set to reach Jharkhand by October 3.
The state government has also announced ₹5 lakh in compensation for each family, helping ease some of the burden as families prepare for final goodbyes.