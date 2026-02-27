Jindal University prof suspended for comparing Modi with Hitler
OP Jindal Global University has suspended associate professor Sarover Zaidi for a semester after she allegedly compared Prime Minister Narendra Modi to Adolf Hitler during a November 2025 lecture.
The suspension follows a complaint by a student's father to the Haryana Human Rights Commission (HHRC).
Nazi propaganda parallels drawn in lecture
Zaidi reportedly drew parallels between Modi-era ads, Operation Sindoor, and Nazi propaganda in her Politics of Representation class.
Audio clips from her lectures were cited as evidence.
The student's complaint attributed statements such as "Hindus vandalized Babri Masjid" and "RSS is banned" to assistant professor Ekta Chauhan, who denied those charges.
A fresh show-cause notice was issued based on additional audio recordings; earlier show-cause notices had been issued to both faculty after the November complaint.
Case to be heard on May 13
Zaidi explained that her comments weren't meant to offend and were part of broader academic discussion—she emphasized her respect for Parliament, the Constitution, and the Armed Forces.
The HHRC will hear the case on May 13, 2026.