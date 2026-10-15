Jitendra Kumar appointed RPF Director General until March 31 2030
India
Jitendra Kumar, a 1993-batch IPS officer and Bihar-cadre officer, just got named the new boss of the Railway Protection Force (RPF).
The government made it official on October 14, and he'll be in charge until March 31, 2030, the date of his superannuation, or until further orders, whichever is earlier.
He's stepping in for Sonali Mishra, whose term wraps up at the end of this month.
Kumar to coordinate national rail security
As RPF Director General, Kumar's main job is to keep railway property safe and make sure passengers feel secure.
He'll also team up with other law enforcement agencies to strengthen security across India's rail network.
The Ministry of Railways recommended him for this top spot earlier this month, and now he's set to lead the way on safety initiatives.