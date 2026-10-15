Jitendra Kumar appointed RPF Director General until March 31 2030

Jitendra Kumar, a 1993-batch IPS officer and Bihar-cadre officer, just got named the new boss of the Railway Protection Force (RPF).

The government made it official on October 14, and he'll be in charge until March 31, 2030, the date of his superannuation, or until further orders, whichever is earlier.

He's stepping in for Sonali Mishra, whose term wraps up at the end of this month.