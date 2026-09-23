Jitendra Mishra CEO at Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Teerth Kshetra Trust

Big update from Ayodhya: retired Air Marshal Jitendra Mishra is now the CEO of the Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Teerth Kshetra Trust.

He's already hit the ground running, meeting with staff and checking out key spots like the Yagyashala and the prasad system.

Mishra will be on site from 9am to 9pm making sure everything runs smoothly for visitors.