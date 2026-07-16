Jitendra Singh downplays ISRO resignations after Department of Space memo
India
Union Minister of State for Science and Technology Jitendra Singh isn't too worried about the recent rise in resignations and retirements at ISRO, saying "many have gone, many have come," brushing off concerns after the Department of Space released a memo on July 14 tightening exit rules.
Gaganyaan personnel need director DoS approval
Singh said the rules were for administrative reasons to ensure decisions are taken at a mature level, especially those working on big missions like Gaganyaan.
Now, scientific and technical personnel working on key missions like Gaganyaan who want to quit from key ISRO centers like URSC or VSSC needs a director's recommendation and final approval from the Department of Space.