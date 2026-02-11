J&K: 16-year-old boy injured in landmine blast
India
A 16-year-old, Bilal Ahmad, was hurt on Wednesday when a suspected old landmine exploded as he was loading sand into a tractor at Battar Nallah in Poonch, Jammu and Kashmir.
The blast happened after his spade struck the hidden device, which likely washed into the stream over time.
Police and security teams sealed off the area
Locals quickly got Bilal to the hospital after the explosion. Police and security teams sealed off the area and searched for more explosives.
This incident is a tough reminder that leftover landmines still pose real risks here, and there's an urgent need for stronger safety measures to keep people safe.