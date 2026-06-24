J&K administration fixes Amarnath Yatra fares for 57 days
Heading to the Amarnath Yatra this year?
The Jammu and Kashmir administration just made things easier by fixing transport fares for the pilgrimage, starting July 3 and running for 57 days.
Whether you're taking a bus, taxi, cab, auto rickshaw, or e-rickshaw on key routes like Srinagar-Baltal or Baltal-Jammu, you'll know exactly what you're paying: no surprises or haggling.
Srinagar-Baltal and Baltal-Jammu fares enforced
Bus rides from Srinagar to Baltal are set at ₹175; taxis will cost ₹386. If you're traveling to Baltal-Jammu, it's ₹643 (bus) and ₹1,421 (taxi).
Autos charge ₹26 for the first kilometer and ₹20 after that; e-autos charge ₹25 for the first kilometer and ₹20 thereafter.
Enforcement teams will be out checking that operators stick to these rates; overcharging could mean fines or losing permits.
Officials want fare charts displayed clearly so everyone gets a smooth, fair ride during the Yatra.