J&K administration fixes Amarnath Yatra fares for 57 days

Srinagar-Baltal and Baltal-Jammu fares enforced

Bus rides from Srinagar to Baltal are set at ₹175; taxis will cost ₹386. If you're traveling to Baltal-Jammu, it's ₹643 (bus) and ₹1,421 (taxi).

Autos charge ₹26 for the first kilometer and ₹20 after that; e-autos charge ₹25 for the first kilometer and ₹20 thereafter.

Enforcement teams will be out checking that operators stick to these rates; overcharging could mean fines or losing permits.

Officials want fare charts displayed clearly so everyone gets a smooth, fair ride during the Yatra.