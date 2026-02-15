J&K cops bust international cyber scam, crypto money-laundering nexus

Suspects detained as police work with banks to shut down

After earlier crackdowns pushed these groups online, handlers from countries like China and Malaysia directed recruits in J&K to set up VPN-masked crypto wallets, making the money trail almost invisible.

Now, police are working with banks to shut down mule accounts and track those involved.

Raids across several districts have led to seizures of devices for forensic checks.

Over 150 suspects have also been detained as authorities aim to break up both financial crime and its ties to terrorism in the region.