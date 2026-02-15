J&K cops bust international cyber scam, crypto money-laundering nexus
A major money-laundering racket has been uncovered in Jammu and Kashmir, where over 8,000 regular people's bank accounts were used to funnel cash for international cyber scams and crypto deals.
For three years, these accounts—often handed over for a small commission—helped move huge sums through shell companies and digital wallets.
The network involved "mulers"—middlemen who arranged and maintained a supply of mule/parking accounts; a single scammer may be given control of 10-30 mule accounts.
Suspects detained as police work with banks to shut down
After earlier crackdowns pushed these groups online, handlers from countries like China and Malaysia directed recruits in J&K to set up VPN-masked crypto wallets, making the money trail almost invisible.
Now, police are working with banks to shut down mule accounts and track those involved.
Raids across several districts have led to seizures of devices for forensic checks.
Over 150 suspects have also been detained as authorities aim to break up both financial crime and its ties to terrorism in the region.