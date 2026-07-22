J&K Deputy CM Surinder Choudhary, MP Mian Altaf escape landslides

Jammu and Kashmir's Deputy Chief Minister Surinder Choudhary and MP Mian Altaf both had some tense moments on Wednesday: they narrowly escaped separate landslides while out inspecting flood-hit areas.

Choudhary's convoy was blocked by a landslide near Rajouri, but he still made it to Bela colony, one of the hardest-hit spots.

Altaf got stuck in mud at Madana, Surankote, and had to leave his vehicle behind.