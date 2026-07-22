J&K Deputy CM Surinder Choudhary, MP Mian Altaf escape landslides
Jammu and Kashmir's Deputy Chief Minister Surinder Choudhary and MP Mian Altaf both had some tense moments on Wednesday: they narrowly escaped separate landslides while out inspecting flood-hit areas.
Choudhary's convoy was blocked by a landslide near Rajouri, but he still made it to Bela colony, one of the hardest-hit spots.
Altaf got stuck in mud at Madana, Surankote, and had to leave his vehicle behind.
Jammu and Kashmir floods kill 27
Relentless rains and flash floods over the last four days have left at least 27 people dead and caused serious damage in Jammu and Kashmir.
Key roads are blocked, pilgrimages like Amarnath Yatra are on hold, and travel is tough.
Choudhary also called out delays in finishing the Sumbal tunnel, saying it is making things worse for everyone trying to get help where it is needed.
Teams are working to fix damaged roads under government projects, but recovery will take time.