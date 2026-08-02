J&K hit by 25 cloudbursts in July, 28 dead
Jammu and Kashmir just faced some wild weather: 25 cloudbursts in July alone. Flash floods and landslides followed, leaving at least 28 people dead and causing major damage across the region.
Srinagar saw its streets flooded after just two hours of heavy rain, while Pahalgam's roads and hotels were wrecked, cutting off villages and hitting tourism during Amarnath yatra season.
Experts urge smarter infrastructure and preparedness
Experts say climate change is making these disasters worse.
Rapid warming in the Himalayas means heavier rains, while deforestation and vanishing wetlands leave fewer natural defenses.
After Jammu and Kashmir's driest year in decades, the soil can't handle sudden downpours, what scientists call "climate whiplash."
They're urging for smarter infrastructure and better disaster prep to protect people from future storms.