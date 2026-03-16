J&K: One dead, 230 rescued after landslide hits Kishtwar India Mar 16, 2026

Massive snowfall in Kishtwar, Jammu and Kashmir, led to a landslide on March 15-16.

One person lost their life, dozens of animals did not make it in a separate incident, and snow piled up at Sinthan Top, causing major disruptions.

Thankfully, the army and local teams rescued over 230 people stranded in vehicles, making sure everyone got food and medical help.

Sadly, a worker was killed near the Dangduru hydropower project.