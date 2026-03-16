J&K: One dead, 230 rescued after landslide hits Kishtwar
Massive snowfall in Kishtwar, Jammu and Kashmir, led to a landslide on March 15-16.
One person lost their life, dozens of animals did not make it in a separate incident, and snow piled up at Sinthan Top, causing major disruptions.
Thankfully, the army and local teams rescued over 230 people stranded in vehicles, making sure everyone got food and medical help.
Sadly, a worker was killed near the Dangduru hydropower project.
Schools closed for safety
The weather's finally clearing up a bit, but there's still deep snow in higher areas like Peer Ki Gali.
A landslide hit the owner of the animal shed, Sachin Kumar: he lost many sheep and goats near Hasti bridge.
Schools outside city limits in Kishtwar and Doda were closed for safety.
On a brighter note, the main Jammu-Srinagar highway has reopened and traffic has been fully restored.