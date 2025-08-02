Next Article
J&K: One terrorist killed in Kulgam encounter
Security forces in Jammu and Kashmir's Kulgam district killed a terrorist during an ongoing operation in the Akhal forest early Saturday.
The Army, J&K Police's Special Operations Group, and CRPF launched the operation and faced gunfire from hiding militants, leading to an overnight standoff.
Operation still on
The operation is still active as troops search for more militants in the dense forest.
No arrests so far apart from the person killed.
This marks the third such encounter in J&K this week—six terrorists have been neutralized since August 1 as security forces step up efforts to keep south Kashmir safer.