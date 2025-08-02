PM-Kisan 20th installment today: Check eligibility, how to register

Prime Minister Modi is set to release the 20th installment of the PM-Kisan scheme today in Varanasi, sending ₹2,000 straight into the bank accounts of nearly 9.7 crore farmers across India. This round totals a massive ₹19,400 crore, continuing a program that's become a financial lifeline for many rural families.

What is the PM-Kisan scheme? Since launching in 2019, PM-Kisan has provided financial support to small and marginal farmers who own cultivable land.

Eligible farmers get ₹6,000 each year—split into three direct transfers of ₹2,000—helping them cover basic needs and farm expenses without middlemen.

Important updates for farmers To keep getting payments, farmers must finish e-KYC and link their Aadhaar with their bank account.

Miss this step and your money gets paused until you update details online (it's doable via OTP or biometrics on the portal).