J&K Police bust 2 terrorist hideouts in 2 consecutive days
Jammu and Kashmir Police recently uncovered two terrorist hideouts—one in Baramulla's Gogaldara-Danwas forest and another just a day earlier in Kishtwar's Berighouth-Dugadda area.
These back-to-back operations are part of ongoing efforts to disrupt militant activity hiding out in the region's forests.
FIRs registered, investigations underway
In Baramulla, officers recovered a pistol with ammo, a hand grenade, and medical supplies.
Over in Kishtwar, security forces found an AK-47 rifle with 30 rounds and binoculars.
FIRs have been registered and investigations are underway to track down those involved and prevent future attacks.
The police remain focused on keeping these areas—and everyone living there—safer.