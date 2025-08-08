Next Article
Hyderabad witnesses heavy rain, yellow alert issued
Hyderabad saw intense rain Thursday evening, with areas like Khajaguda and Gachibowli getting 123.5mm.
Several neighborhoods, including Banjara Hills and Jubilee Hills, faced flooding and power cuts.
The IMD has put out a yellow alert until August 8, warning of more heavy rain, thunderstorms, and winds of 30-40km/h.
Authorities ask people to avoid nonessential travel
The downpour has caused major waterlogging and traffic jams—some roads had waist-deep water.
Authorities have asked everyone to avoid nonessential travel and stay indoors for safety.
Rain is expected to last till Saturday; officials are working to clear flooded areas and keep things running as smoothly as possible.