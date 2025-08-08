Foreign players are using social media to create buzz, doubts

These efforts often use fake documents, selective leaks, and anonymous websites to push misleading stories—like rumors about India buying fighter jets it hasn't even considered. Sometimes, even trusted experts accidentally share this stuff, making things messier. According to one official, these campaigns create doubt and excessive caution among decision-makers, delaying tenders.

Tactics seen in Pakistan, China

It's not just about fake news; critics of state-run defense companies are also getting harassed online to shut down open debate.

While tactics like these have shown up in politics before (think Pakistan or China), they're now targeting India's defense sector—a sign that digital interference in global affairs is only getting trickier.