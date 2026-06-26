J&K Police launch Project Hawk Eye for Amarnath Yatra
Heading to the Amarnath Yatra this year?
The J and K Police are rolling out "Project Hawk Eye" to keep things safe and smooth for the 57-day pilgrimage, running from July 3 to August 28 along the Pahalgam and Baltal routes.
They're mixing smart tech, like drones and facial recognition, with more boots on the ground, hoping to tackle past security worries so everyone can focus on their journey.
Drones and CCTV support Amarnath security
The setup is pretty solid: five drone teams will keep an eye from above, while 28 observation posts and 22 sniper squads watch key spots.
Plus, there are now more than 400 high-resolution CCTV cameras with facial recognition at important checkpoints.
The project also brings together police and security forces to help manage crowds and tough weather, so pilgrims can have a safer experience all around.