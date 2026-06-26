J&K Police launch Project Hawk Eye for Amarnath Yatra

Drones and CCTV support Amarnath security

The setup is pretty solid: five drone teams will keep an eye from above, while 28 observation posts and 22 sniper squads watch key spots.

Plus, there are now more than 400 high-resolution CCTV cameras with facial recognition at important checkpoints.

The project also brings together police and security forces to help manage crowds and tough weather, so pilgrims can have a safer experience all around.