J&K Police seize properties of Pakistan-Based terror handlers

Details of the attached assets

The attached assets include two double-storey houses—one in Harwani Khansahib (owned by Manzoor Ahmad Chopan alias Rayees) and another with over five Kanals of land in Chewa Budgam (owned by Mohammad Yousuf Malik alias Molvi)—plus a plot of land in Khag belonging to Bilal Ahmad Wani alias Umer.

Police say this is part of their ongoing push to break the financial backbone of terror networks and disrupt support for militants operating from across the border.