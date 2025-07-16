Next Article
J&K Police seize properties of Pakistan-Based terror handlers
Jammu and Kashmir Police have seized three properties tied to Pakistan-based terror handlers in Budgam district.
The move, carried out under anti-terror laws, targets individuals accused of supporting cross-border terrorism.
Details of the attached assets
The attached assets include two double-storey houses—one in Harwani Khansahib (owned by Manzoor Ahmad Chopan alias Rayees) and another with over five Kanals of land in Chewa Budgam (owned by Mohammad Yousuf Malik alias Molvi)—plus a plot of land in Khag belonging to Bilal Ahmad Wani alias Umer.
Police say this is part of their ongoing push to break the financial backbone of terror networks and disrupt support for militants operating from across the border.