J&K: Security forces launch search for possible terrorists in Rajouri
India
Security teams are carrying out searches in Rajouri, Doda, and Poonch districts of Jammu and Kashmir after reports of possible terrorist movement.
The latest operation kicked off near Khandli in Rajouri, where a local reported movement of two suspicious individuals who were seen moving through a nallah toward a nearby forest.
So far, there's been no direct contact with them.
Search operations underway in Doda and Poonch districts
In Doda, the search is centered on Marmat, a route often used by terrorists moving toward Basantgarh in Udhampur.
Teams are also combing through the Sarlea area in Doda, and Dandi Dhara and Ari Sarooti in Poonch.
Both police and the army are involved, aiming to keep these areas safe and calm for everyone living there.