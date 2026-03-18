J&K: Security forces launch search for possible terrorists in Rajouri India Mar 18, 2026

Security teams are carrying out searches in Rajouri, Doda, and Poonch districts of Jammu and Kashmir after reports of possible terrorist movement.

The latest operation kicked off near Khandli in Rajouri, where a local reported movement of two suspicious individuals who were seen moving through a nallah toward a nearby forest.

So far, there's been no direct contact with them.