J&K's unemployment rate hits 6.7% for people aged 15, above
India
Jammu and Kashmir's unemployment rate has hit 6.7% for people aged 15 and above—almost twice the national average of 3.5%.
Deputy Chief Minister Surinder Choudhary shared these numbers on February 9, 2026, during the budget session, highlighting the 2025 unemployment rate of 6.7%.
To tackle issue, government launched Mission YUVA
This stubbornly high unemployment means more young people in J&K are struggling to find work compared to other parts of India.
To tackle this, the government launched Mission YUVA, which has already helped thousands start their own businesses and offered training to over 7,000 budding entrepreneurs.
The hope is to turn job seekers into job creators and build better opportunities for youth across the region.