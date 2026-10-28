JMI keeps online classes until November 24 as students protest
India
Jamia Millia Islamia (JMI) is sticking with online classes and exams until November 24, thanks to ongoing student protests calling for the return of their student union.
On-campus activities were supposed to restart on November 8, but those plans are on hold while students push for more say in campus life.
JMI proposes elections after constitution approval
Students have been protesting since October 12, asking for student union elections, which have not happened since 2006, and a clear timeline for when they will get representation again.
The university proposed elections to be held within 15 days of approval of the union's constitution.
Meanwhile, JMI has also announced winter break from December 25 to January 12, with the next semester kicking off January 13.