JMI students protest wall limiting students' union gatherings, university denies

The protests have picked up steam since an indefinite hunger strike began on October 12, with students calling for the return of their student union, whose elections were last held in 2006.

While the administration has set up a committee to draft a new union constitution, students want elections now.

Some worry the wall could block emergency access and make it harder to gather or speak out.

The NSUI said students' demands for the restoration of a students' union are necessary to ensure democratic representation on campus.