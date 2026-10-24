JMI students protest wall limiting students' union gatherings, university denies
Jamia Millia Islamia (JMI) students are protesting a wall going up near Gates seven and 10, saying it's meant to limit the gathering demanding a students' union.
The university says the wall is just part of the restoration work, has nothing to do with the protest, and is a measure to ensure safety and security on the university campus.
Students' hunger strike demands union elections
The protests have picked up steam since an indefinite hunger strike began on October 12, with students calling for the return of their student union, whose elections were last held in 2006.
While the administration has set up a committee to draft a new union constitution, students want elections now.
Some worry the wall could block emergency access and make it harder to gather or speak out.
The NSUI said students' demands for the restoration of a students' union are necessary to ensure democratic representation on campus.