JNU: Clashes break out between left groups, ABVP

Violence erupted at the Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU) campus late on Sunday night. The Akhil Bharatiya Vidyarthi Parishad (ABVP) alleged that Left-backed student organizations attacked students who were studying peacefully. On the other hand, Left-affiliated student groups accused ABVP members of starting the violence. The ABVP said several students were injured in what they called a "brutal" and "targeted" attack, describing it as "orchestrated violence," according to News18.

Attack details Female students attacked, mobile phones snatched: ABVP The ABVP claimed that a biotechnology student was attacked inside the School of Social Sciences. The student was allegedly blinded with fire extinguisher powder and beaten severely, and is said to be in critical condition at a hospital. Prerna Bhardwaj, the ABVP social media convenor, alleged that female students were attacked with chairs and sticks. She was quoted as saying that their mobile phones were snatched when they tried to record the incident for evidence.

Protest escalation Protests against JNU VC intensify Meanwhile, protests intensified against JNU Vice Chancellor Santishree Dhulipudi Pandit. The protests were triggered by Pandit's remarks in a podcast interview and the rustication of elected members of the JNU Students Union (JNUSU). The union demanded her resignation over what it called "blatantly casteist statements." Pandit had criticized new equity regulations from the University Grants Commission as "totally unnecessary" and an example of "wokeism."

Defense and support Pandit defends her remarks Pandit defended her remarks, claiming they were misrepresented for "political purposes." She said her comments were taken out of context. In a written note shared with ANI, she stated that a large number of faculty members extended their "unwavering support" to Pandit, accusing the JNUSU and the JNU Teachers' Association of eroding deliberative discourse through selective framing.

