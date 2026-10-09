JNU dismisses professor over offering extra marks for sexual favors
India
Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU) has dismissed Professor Angomcha Bimol Akoijam after 11 women students accused him of offering extra marks in exchange for sexual favors.
The university's Internal Committee conducted an inquiry and recommended major punishment, leading to his immediate removal under official rules.
DCW asks JNU for investigation details
This action came after the Delhi Commission for Women (DCW) urged JNU to review its handling of the complaints.
DCW Chair Lata Gupta stressed the need for a fair and timely investigation, asking JNU to share details on what steps were taken and whether the complaint had been referred to the Internal Complaints Committee (ICC), and to submit the Action Taken Report (ATR) along with relevant details.