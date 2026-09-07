JNU professor offered students extra marks for accepting sexual advances
What's the story
The professor at Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU), accused of sexual harassment by 11 students, allegedly offered students extra marks if they accepted his sexual advances, a source told HT. The professor is accused of making sexually charged comments during vivas and promising extra marks if his advances were entertained. The complaints were filed with the university's Internal Complaints Committee (ICC) after a student shared her experience on a WhatsApp group following viva examinations in early May.
Complaint details
Allegations of sexual harassment, extra marks
This led to other students coming forward with similar experiences, sources said.
"The students say the incidents began coming to light after one student spoke about what she experienced during the viva. Other students then shared similar accounts. One of the allegations is that the professor linked additional marks to whether students would accept his advances," a source familiar with the matter told NDTV.
Extended accusations
Allegations go beyond viva examinations
The allegations against the professor go beyond the viva examinations. Students claim he invited them to his residence on campus for gatherings where he allegedly made sexual advances.
Some complaints also accuse him of making lewd comments during classes.
The university went on a 45-day semester break soon after the complaint was filed, and when classes resumed in July, more students came forward with similar allegations.
Ongoing investigation
ICC starts proceedings, JNU administration silent
The ICC has started its proceedings and asked students to record their statements. However, the committee has refused to comment on the matter, as it is an internal issue under investigation.
The JNU administration has also remained silent on the allegations.
This case comes after another sexual harassment case at JNU, where a faculty member accused of sexual harassment was dismissed last year, while the other three were named in a corruption case.