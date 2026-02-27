JNU protest: 14 students granted bail after being arrested

Protest against VC's alleged casteist remarks

This protest was sparked by demands for the Vice-Chancellor's resignation over alleged casteist remarks and calls to reverse student rustication.

Tensions escalated as both sides accused each other of violence—police reported injuries among officers, while students said they faced lathi-charges and lacked medical help.

With another march planned later in the evening and heavy security on campus, many students feel their voices are being stifled but remain determined to push for change at JNU.