JNU protest case: All 14 students get bail
Fourteen JNU students, including student union leaders, were arrested on February 26 for allegedly assaulting police during a protest march that defied official restrictions.
The demonstration saw hundreds of students clashing with officers—barricades were broken and some police reportedly injured by sticks, banners, and even bites.
Students not habitual offenders, says judge
On February 27, the court granted bail to all 14 students with a ₹25,000 bond each.
The judge described them as students who were not habitual offenders and said they 'have their entire career lying ahead,' but set rules to prevent witness tampering or repeat offenses.
Even though prosecutors worried about past protests and the risk of students fleeing, the court ordered verification of bail bonds and addresses and imposed extra conditions to keep things in check.