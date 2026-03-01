JNU protest case: All 14 students get bail

Students not habitual offenders, says judge

On February 27, the court granted bail to all 14 students with a ₹25,000 bond each.

The judge described them as students who were not habitual offenders and said they 'have their entire career lying ahead,' but set rules to prevent witness tampering or repeat offenses.

Even though prosecutors worried about past protests and the risk of students fleeing, the court ordered verification of bail bonds and addresses and imposed extra conditions to keep things in check.