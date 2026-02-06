JNU rusticates 5 student leaders for 2 semesters over protest
Five top JNU student leaders, including President Aditi Mishra, were rusticated in February 2026 over vandalism at the campus library in November 2025.
The university banned them for two semesters and fined each ₹20,000 after an inquiry found them responsible for damaging facial recognition gates, while the administration alleged that two female security personnel were injured.
MPs from multiple parties are calling this punishment an attack on students' rights to protest and campus democracy.
With these leaders out, JNU is left without student representation for two semesters—right when major protests against education policy changes are happening.
The move has sparked strikes and boycotts across campus, raising concerns about free expression and fair treatment of student voices.