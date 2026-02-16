JNU rustication row: Students vow to continue protests
JNU saw major student protests after the university rusticated five students, including four JNUSU office-bearers and former JNUSU president Nitish Kumar, for allegedly vandalizing facial recognition gates at the central library.
The students, led by JNUSU, are calling for these rustication orders to be revoked and for UGC guidelines to be properly implemented.
Protest spreads to other campuses, teachers' groups speak out
Many on campus see this as more than just a disciplinary action—it's being called an attempt to silence dissent and weaken student activism.
Teachers' groups have also spoken out, saying the move threatens campus democracy and disrupts elected student representation.
The protest has sparked class boycotts and talk of indefinite strikes, with students determined to defend their right to speak up.