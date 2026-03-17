JNU students arrested for protesting, now accused of violating bail India Mar 17, 2026

14 JNU students, out on bail after being arrested for protesting Vice Chancellor Santishree Dhulipudi Pandit's comments on caste and UGC norms, are now accused by the university of violating their bail conditions.

The administration claims they joined an International Working Women's Day march and put up a protest tent again after it was removed by security.

Their original arrest on February 26 followed a clash at the campus North Gate during a march to the Education Ministry.