JNU students arrested for protesting, now accused of violating bail
14 JNU students, out on bail after being arrested for protesting Vice Chancellor Santishree Dhulipudi Pandit's comments on caste and UGC norms, are now accused by the university of violating their bail conditions.
The administration claims they joined an International Working Women's Day march and put up a protest tent again after it was removed by security.
Their original arrest on February 26 followed a clash at the campus North Gate during a march to the Education Ministry.
JNUSU denied wrongdoing
The Patiala House Court had granted them bail with strict conditions, including a ₹25,000 bond and address checks.
Student leaders like Aditi Mishra and Danish Ali were among those released.
However, the JNU Students Union denied any wrongdoing, saying the claims were false and that the VC had criminalized a peaceful International Women's Day march.