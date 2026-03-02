JNU students get bail after protesting against VC's remarks
India
Fourteen JNU students, including student union leaders, were granted bail after being arrested for protesting on campus last week against the Vice-Chancellor's remarks and the proposed Rohith Vemula Act.
Their release has brought some relief to fellow students and staff.
Student groups plan another protest today
Student groups aren't backing down—they're planning another protest today, focusing on equal access to education and opposing changes in the National Education Policy.
With support from activists and opposition leaders expected at Sabarmati Hostel, they plan to keep up the momentum.