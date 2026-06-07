JNU teachers' association asks Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan to resign India Jun 07, 2026

The JNU teachers' association (JNUTA) is urging Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan to step down, blaming him for the recent mess with national entrance exams, like NEET being canceled and CUET facing tech glitches.

They say the National Testing Agency (NTA), which handles these centralized exams, is at the heart of the problem.