JNU teachers' association asks Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan to resign
India
The JNU teachers' association (JNUTA) is urging Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan to step down, blaming him for the recent mess with national entrance exams, like NEET being canceled and CUET facing tech glitches.
They say the National Testing Agency (NTA), which handles these centralized exams, is at the heart of the problem.
JNUTA demands scrapping of NTA
JNUTA believes that letting NTA run all these major tests has hurt universities' independence and left students stressed about their futures.
They've called NTA a "recipe for disaster" and want it scrapped, arguing that only big changes—and Pradhan's resignation—can help rebuild trust in India's education system.