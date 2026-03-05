JNU VC under fire for 'playing victim card' remark India Mar 05, 2026

JNU Vice-Chancellor Santishree Dhulipudi Pandit is under fire after saying, "You cannot progress by being permanently a victim or playing the victim card," on her February 16 podcast.

She also called the UGC's new anti-discrimination rules "unnecessary" and "irrational."

Student and teacher groups are now demanding her resignation, accusing her of dismissing caste discrimination.