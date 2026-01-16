Jodhpur man arrested for raping daughters over 12 years
India
A 45-year-old man from Jodhpur was detained for allegedly raping his elder daughter since she was six, with the abuse continuing for more than a decade.
A few days ago, he also reportedly raped her younger sister, who is now 15.
The truth came out when the younger sister told her older sibling, and together they confided in their mother.
How police responded and what's next
After hearing from her daughters, the elder daughter later informed the police via email, which the police received on January 13, 2026.
The accused tried to run but was caught by Thursday evening and is set to appear before a magistrate today.
Police have filed an FIR under relevant laws and are continuing their investigation while both daughters have given statements and undergone medical exams.