Jogen Chowdhury, 87, painter and ex-TMC MP, dies in Kolkata

Born in what is now Bangladesh and raised in Kolkata after Partition, Chowdhury trained locally before heading to Paris.

He became a major figure in modern Indian art and even curated at Rashtrapati Bhavan.

Chief Minister Suvendu Adhikari said, "I wish immortality for his soul. His works are displayed at the Rashtrapati Bhawan. He will inspire several generations of artists," while his old friend and neighbor Shirshendu Mukhopadhyay remembered him as "Jogen was an open-hearted person. His smile is what we will all miss. He stopped leaving home a year ago and rarely took telephone calls. He will remain immortal as a painter."