John Brittas seeks President Murmu intervention over JNU hunger strike
India
CPI(M) Rajya Sabha MP John Brittas has reached out to President Droupadi Murmu and the education minister, urging them to intervene in the ongoing JNU hunger strike.
Students have been protesting since October 3 against the rustication orders against elected student union leaders and some strict rules in the Chief Proctor's Office (CPO) Manual.
Brittas seeks revocation of rustication orders
Brittas is seriously worried about the students' health, with some on their 17th day without food.
He is asking for quick action, calling for rustication orders to be revoked and for student voices to be respected.
Brittas also pointed out that issues like gender justice and campus facilities still need attention, reminding everyone that JNU's core values are democracy and social justice.