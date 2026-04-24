Joint task force raids Najafgarh hub selling illegal performance enhancers

Thousands of steroids and SARMs seized

Officials confiscated thousands of steroid pills, SARMs capsules, and even expired protein powders.

The FSSAI flagged 85kg of protein and creatine, plus 45kg of expired supplements.

As the FSSAI put it: "This coordinated action underscores our prompt response to the distribution of substances that compromise the integrity of Indian sports and public health," followed by "We remain committed to ensuring that athletes and the general public are protected from unauthorized and unsafe products."