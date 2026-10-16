Jonathan Gatto charged with murder after Dr. Pederson found dead
India
Jonathan Gatto, 42, is facing murder charges after his wife, Dr. Julia Pederson, a dedicated pediatrician, was found dead in their Harrisburg home.
Their seven-year-old daughter was asleep during the incident but wasn't harmed.
Gatto told police he was suddenly awakened by a smoke detector and saw a small fire had broken out in a downstairs bedroom.
Dr. Julia Pederson killed before fire
Investigators say forensic tests showed Dr. Pederson was killed before the fire started.
Gatto has also been charged with arson and endangering the welfare of children.
He reportedly spoke about marital problems and concerns over their planned separation affecting their daughter.
Dr. Pederson was known for her commitment to children's health and supporting families.