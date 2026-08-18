Jorabagan building partial collapse during heavy rain kills Urmila Sau
A portion of a more than two-centuries-old building in north Kolkata's Jorabagan area collapsed on Tuesday morning during heavy rain, leading to the death of 61-year-old Urmila Sau.
She was stepping out when the structure suddenly gave way.
Locals rushed to help, and she was taken to Calcutta Medical College, but sadly, she couldn't be saved.
Residents evacuated safely after Jorabagan collapse
At least 18 other people living in the building were evacuated safely. The Kolkata Municipal Corporation had already marked the structure as "dangerous and dilapidated," but repairs never happened.
Rescue teams quickly sealed off nearby buildings for safety. With nearly 60mm of rain falling in just a day, and even more expected, Kolkata is on high alert, especially after another partial collapse in Posta (thankfully with no injuries).