Journalist Sandipan Deb reignites debate calling Raghuram Rajan 'real crap'
India
Journalist Sandipan Deb, who studied alongside former Reserve Bank of India Governor Raghuram Rajan, sparked a buzz online by calling Rajan's commentary on the Indian economy "real crap."
His post mixed personal history and sharp criticism, quickly grabbing attention and reigniting debates about how India measures its economic progress.
Rajan's LinkedIn flagged 7.8% mismatch
Deb reacted to Rajan's recent LinkedIn post, where Rajan questioned why India's strong 7.8% GDP growth doesn't match up with weaker trends in private investment, foreign investment, and job creation.
Rajan made it clear he wasn't doubting the official GDP numbers, just raising concerns about whether headline growth tells the whole story.