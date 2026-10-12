Journalists covering anti-CEC protests detained despite producing IDs
What's the story
Several journalists were detained on the second day on Sunday while covering protests by the Cockroach Janata Party (CJP) in Delhi despite having valid IDs. The detentions included reporters from both mainstream media houses and independent online platforms. A photojournalist working with a news agency told The Times of India that they were dragged by their necks into police vans despite showing press IDs and shouting their affiliation.
Allegations
Other journalists who were detained
Nitin Katiyar, a digital journalist with Nayab World, who was detained at Connaught Place, alleged that police punched him in the eyes while pushing him into a bus despite his showing "valid media credentials."
Hindustan Times reporter Ashish Singh, 27, said he was recording the detentions when "I felt police pushing me."
"I turned and told them not once but many times that I'm a HT reporter and I was also wearing my ID card...But they didn't listen."
Journos
'I had to hide the memory card'
Three journalists from Indian Express Hindi, Shashwat, Siya and Vijay, were also detained.
A photojournalist from a national news agency who did not wish to be named said they were while taking photos of people being detained.
"They were removing pedestrians' and 'detaining journalists. They suddenly shouted 'take him inside' and they pushed me as well.... I had to hide the memory card as I was scared they would snatch my belongings and delete all media."
Claims
Thrown onto the bus
Pragya Mishra, an Uttar Pradesh-based journalist with Bharat Samachar, also posted a video of policewomen grabbing her arms and legs and throwing her onto the bus "in an extremely humiliating manner."
She said she was detained despite the cops "knowing full well that I am a journalist.. Seeing that I have a microphone in my hand.. Seeing that I have a press card around my neck."
Protest detentions
Protest entered 2nd day on Sunday
The CJP protest on Sunday saw over 200 protesters being detained, including at least 12 journalists.
The demonstrators included members of the Students's Federation of India (SFI), All India Students's Association (AISA), and other activist groups who were trying to reach Jantar Mantar from various locations.
The detentions continued into the evening, with protesters being picked up from various locations even after 6:00pm.
Flash protests
30,000 police and paramilitary personnel were deployed across Delhi
Over 30,000 police and paramilitary personnel were deployed across Delhi ahead of the protest by CJP.
The CJP has been demanding the resignation of Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar over alleged irregularities in the Election Commission's functioning.
Before they could exit the plane, CJP leaders Abhijeet Dipke, Saurav Das and Ashutosh Ranka were detained but were later released after signing a "template" bond order that states they must not be involved in any activity that breaches peace for one year.
SC
Lawyers, journalists must be allowed to carry out duties: SC
The Supreme Court later categorically said that lawyers and journalists should not be impeded from carrying out their professional duties.
After allegations were levelled that Delhi Police prevented lawyers and journalists from carrying out their professional duties, with some even beaten up at police stations, a bench of Justice Joymalya Bagchi and Justice V Mohana impressed upon Solicitor General Tushar Mehta that these professionals must not be obstructed from carrying out their duties.