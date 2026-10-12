Journalists covering anti-CEC protests detained despite producing IDs 

Nitin Katiyar, a digital journalist with Nayab World, who was detained at Connaught Place, alleged that police punched him in the eyes while pushing him into a bus despite his showing "valid media credentials."

Hindustan Times reporter Ashish Singh, 27, said he was recording the detentions when "I felt police pushing me."

"I turned and told them not once but many times that I'm a HT reporter and I was also wearing my ID card...But they didn't listen."