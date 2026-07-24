JP Nadda and Jitendra Singh meet CJP over NEET-UG demands
India
Union Health Minister JP Nadda and Minister of State for PMO Jitendra Singh sat down with Cockroach Janta Party (CJP) leaders on Friday to talk about the ongoing NEET-UG paper leak protests.
CJP's main demands? The resignation of Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan, compensation for families of NEET aspirants who died by suicide, and dropping legal cases against protesters.
Government agrees compensation, withdraws FIRs
The government agreed to give compensation and withdraw FIRs against protesting students, but asked for time till tomorrow afternoon to decide on Pradhan's resignation.
CJP says protests, including those at Jantar Mantar, will keep going until there's real action.
This was already their third meeting in a week, showing just how tense things are right now.