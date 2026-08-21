JP Nadda meets Delhi officials over rising swine flu cases
India
Swine flu cases are climbing in Delhi, so Union Health Minister JP Nadda is meeting with Delhi's health minister and top officials this Friday.
The spike is being linked to humid, changing weather, which makes it easier for the H1N1 virus to spread.
Nadda to review testing treatment access
The meeting will look at how ready hospitals are, ways to boost testing and treatment access, and plans for better disease tracking.
They'll also talk about launching awareness campaigns so people know how to protect themselves, especially since swine flu can be risky for high-risk groups.
Nadda has stressed that everyone from local to central authorities needs to work together.